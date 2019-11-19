The 2022 Legislature could look very different from today’s, and not just because of redistricting. It could be bigger.
According to the Idaho Constitution, the state shall have “not less than thirty nor more than thirty-five legislative districts.” Speaker of the House Scott Bedke mentioned earlier this year at a legislative forum in Idaho Falls that he was considering legislation to set the minimum number at 35, and possibly to increase it.
Growing the size of government? What would be involved?
First of all, because it’s in the Constitution, it’s likely that the Constitution would have to be amended, which requires a two-thirds vote of each Legislative house as well as a vote of the people.
Second, it would require more money. Let’s say that the Legislature added five districts. That would mean 40 Senators and 80 House members, or 120 total, over today’s 105. Each legislator earns $16,684, plus each one is eligible for full-time medical insurance for about $1,000 per month, plus they have expenses such as travel, a “per diem” rate for non-Boise legislators during the session, and $2,250 for constituent services. If we were to round that to $30,000 each, that would mean thefive new legislative districts would cost $450,000 per year.
What would be the advantage?
As Idaho grows bigger, each legislator represents more people, and it takes more time to communicate with them all and make sure all their views are heard.
A bigger problem, though, is that Idaho’s growth isn’t even. More people are coming to urban areas, and people are leaving rural areas. Because each legislative district has to represent approximately the same number of people, that means the rural districts are getting bigger. District 7, for example, includes three entire counties and part of another one. Having more districts could make those rural districts smaller and easier to manage.
Also, remember that redistricting happens for the 2022 election, based on the 2020 census. When districts become larger, it often means two incumbent legislators are placed in the same district and have to run against each other, like Sens. Tim Corder and Bert Brackett from the Mountain Home area in 2012. More districts would make that happen less often.
More districts would also give the redistricting commission more options. In Ada County, for example, there are nine legislative districts, and of the ones that are in Boise, most of them are Democrat. Also remember that there is a plan to change the redistricting commission to give more control to the party in power, which for now is the Republicans. With more districts, it would be easier to draw districts that include parts of the county currently held by Republicans, which could make it more likely that Republicans could win those seats.
Bedke hinted at that during the meeting by noting that increasing the number of districts would “dilute some urban representation.” Urban typically means Boise.
What could be even more interesting is if the way representatives are chosen changes. Currently, each district has two representatives and one senator, who each represent the entire district, and everyone comes up for election at the same time. Some people say that duplicates efforts because each district has three people representing the same populations.
Utah, for example, has 75 House districts, but only 29 Senate districts. Some states have staggered terms, meaning not all legislators come up for election at once. Perhaps each district could be cut in half – a “district within a district” — which would make it easier for the two House representatives to represent a large rural district.
It’s worth paying attention to.