Howdy folks, this month's Pat on the Back goes to Country Cuts Barber Shop. It has been serving our community since Feb. 28, 1995.
Country Cuts is a full-service barber shop offering many services such as style cuts, layered cuts, taper cuts, Caesar cuts, viking cuts, faux hawks, flat cuts, beard trims and hot-towel shaves.
The staff is very friendly and provides professional service. Our family has been going there since we moved here in 2001.
Bel Estrada is the owner of the shop. She offers exceptional service and is also active in the community. She speaks Spanish, as well. She provides walk-in service, too. Country Cuts provides styles for men, women and children.
With the holidays coming, you may need to get spruced up, whether you just need a trim or a shave or a full-blown haircut. Stop in to see Bel, she will treat you with care and make you look great.
The shop is located at 328 Ave. D in Kuna. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday. Make an appointment by calling 208-922-4117.