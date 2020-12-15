With the Kuna School District’s supplemental levy set to expire next year, the district board is weighing options that will, in part, decide the level and direction of property taxes and school funding districtwide for the next two to 10 years.
At its Dec. 8 meeting, the board weighed requests it can make from voters during a likely levy vote in March. The board considered asking property owners to renew the district’s $2.5 million annual levy, increase that levy’s size, introduce a 10-year plant levy dedicated to upgrading school facilities or any combination of the three. The board’s discussions were contoured by financial pressures the pandemic has placed on property owners along with how levy changes will come across on the ballot, regardless of whether voters’ tax rates will actually change.
In 2021, the district will tax property at $4.09 per $1,000 of assessed value, excluding Idaho’s homeowner's exemption, to fund the current levy. As new homes rapidly build up in Kuna and property values continue to rise despite the pandemic, the district’s tax base is projected to grow from $2.3 million to $2.7 million next year, according to Michael Keith with Piper Jaffray, the district’s underwriter. That gives the district the ability to levy up to $3.9 million in 2022, assuming growth suddenly stops, without raising the rate above $4.09, Keith said. That's a "conservative" estimate, since Kuna's growth appears unlikely to slow down, so the the district may be able to lower its tax rate in the future while levying $3.9 million, he added.
Regardless of the path the board takes, Superintendent Wendy Johnson remains adamant that there is need for whatever funding the district can collect.
With “curriculum needs alone, we could absolutely spend $3.9 million,” Johnson said.
If the district does request $3.9 million, the district can, by state law, only pull 0.4% of the district’s market value for the longer-lasting plant levy, and that would require approval from a supermajority of voters, 66.7%. Instead, administrators suggested the board request 0.2% of the district’s value, $600,000, which would only require 55% approval.
At their meeting, though, no board members voiced support for reintroducing a plant levy, the last of which expired in 2013 when the board of the time decided against trying to renew it as property owners recovered from the Great Recession. Instead, the board is now considering only renewing the $2.5 million levy or increasing, since some trustees are wary voters will be “overwhelmed” with two measures on the ballot.
“If there are two, I think they’re either going to pick one or the other,” said Trustee Sallie Ann McArthur.
Trustee Kim Nixon said “I don’t like using (the supplemental levy) because it can go away,” but “What if have vote for the plant, and half vote for the supplemental?”
For the district, the supplemental levy is advantageous because there’s no cap on how much it can tax, it only needs a simple majority, over 50%, and because it can be flexibly spent on a variety of district needs. That includes the building maintenance that plant levy money must fund, Johnson said.
Still, supplemental levies have a fifth of the lifespan of plant levies and must be renewed every two years. Though trustees are yet to vote on a final proposal, they’ve suggested opting for the flexibility and simplicity to voters that supplemental levies carry.
“Rather than separating the two, if we can do the exact same stuff with a supplemental levy that we can do with a plant (levy), than I think we should maybe just bump up the supplemental levy a little bit if it’s necessary,” McArthur said.
She floated increasing the levy from $2.5 million to $2.8 million annually to account for district growth but was uncommitted to that number.
The board will likely make a final decision at its Jan. 12, 2021 meeting.