For Tiffany Brown, a parent in the Kuna School District, the writing was on the wall: The district’s $2.5 million supplemental levy request was going to fail.
On the books for the last four years, the repeat, two-year levy was approved by voters in 2017 and 2019, but complications spurred by the coronavirus pandemic caused Brown to doubt this year’s levy’s odds. That was in part because, while five nearby school districts made plans to bring secondary students back into classrooms four or five days a week, the Kuna district’s board in February opted to maintain a hybrid model the rest of the school year.
“I fully expected the levy to fail,” Brown said. “I do think there was extreme dissatisfaction with the district not returning their 6-12 kids.”
That dissatisfaction materialized when Kuna City Councilman and district parent Warren Christensen launched a petition asking the school board to reconsider its decision to keep those students in a hybrid learning model, which it did. But the board didn’t reverse its decision until polls were nearly closed Tuesday night, giving voters the chance to treat the levy vote as a referendum on in-person learning.
Still, the Kuna levy passed with a 53.6% majority.
A REFERENDUM
The Kuna district found itself at the center of colliding political pressures surrounding property tax hikes and financial constraints felt by school districts as voters in 45 other districts across the state weighed levy questions this month. Though those factors shape levy elections year after year in Idaho, the coronavirus pandemic has uniquely disrupted districts’ learning operations in ways that could have led disgruntled voters to vent their concerns at the polls. Kuna school board trustee Kim Nixon even worried aloud, “I don’t want us to … have people upset that, ‘Oh, they didn’t listen to us … therefore I’m not going to listen to them come levy time,’” as the board reconsidered its reopening plans in February.
Voters didn’t seem to use the levy election as an opportunity to “punish” districts for their approaches to pandemic instruction — not in Kuna or across the state, said Boise State University political science professor Jeffrey Lyons. In the March 9 election, 46 of 52 school district bond and levy measures passed, according to Idaho EdNews.
The bulk of Kuna residents vote for conservatives, and a December public opinion survey from BSU showed Idaho Republicans are more likely to prefer in-person learning during the pandemic. That didn’t noticeably bleed into levy results, though, Lyons said.
“To me, maybe that says actually that some of these concerns about how districts are handling things are not being translated,” he said. Statewide, “I really don’t see any pattern of a clear rebellion or punishment of school districts.”
The Kuna levy did notably pass by wider margins the last two election cycles, earning 67.4% support in 2017 and 56.1% in 2019.
A Nampa school board trustee faced a possible recall on March 9 stemming from his pandemic-related vote not to resume sports last fall. The recall failed to gain the simple majority need to pass, with only 47% of voters in favor of it.
Voters like Brown, a nurse in the West Ada School District who has called on the district to return secondary students full time, might help explain the upshot from the vote in Kuna.
“It’s really easy to get ticked off right now, because I’m absolutely the kind of person who knows we need kids in schools,” she said, “but I was going to support the levy whether they reopened or not.”
Levies met resistance for other reasons, in Kuna and across the state. Soaring home values have accompanied skyrocketing property taxes in many parts of the state, particularly in the Treasure Valley. Lyons said “that’s the backdrop behind all this” as homeowners considered shouldering property taxes, even in places like Kuna where the reupped levy won’t raise rates.
In wake of the vote, local union leadership echoed a refrain of the Idaho Education Association, arguing the uncertainty surrounding this year’s levy elections highlights a structural issue — districts relying on local funding for expenses they say “are operational, not supplemental,” like teacher salaries and curriculum costs.
“There was absolute fear. There was trepidation as far as our resources and ability to help our students,” said Shelley Hopkins, president of the Kuna Education Association.
MOVING PARTS
The Kuna School District for months has said it would eliminate 20 teacher positions and cut back the free full-time kindergarten program it offers if the levy failed. Due to rising health care costs, the district still expected it would have to eliminate five teacher spots if the levy passed. It’s unclear whether a mix of increased funding from the Idaho Legislature and an influx of temporary stimulus money from the latest round of federal relief will be used as a stopgap; the two funding boosts will increase state K-12 education funding by 13.2% next year, Idaho Education News reported.
Elsewhere in Idaho, that historic funding spike could counteract a coming drop-off in tax revenue. Such could be the case in the Bonneville School District, where the failure of two levy requests earlier this month will result in a yearly $8.6 million cut to the district’s budget next school year, after both a plant facility levy and a supplemental levy expire.
Bonneville’s failing vote also signifies “that there’s a lot of other stuff going on” in determining levy outcomes during the pandemic, Lyons said.
Differences between levy types and amounts, low voter turnout rates — Kuna’s was 9% — and voters’ attitudes toward school funding could all be pieces in understanding the levy election puzzle, he said.
“I don’t think that really helps you to paint a clear narrative of what’s going on here,” he said. “I think levies are always a mixed bag.”
Across Idaho, 46 districts sought $299.6 million in bonds and levies this election cycle, Idaho Education News reported. Voters said yes to $224.3 million in ballot measures.