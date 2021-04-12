Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 9, 2021
After three hours of deliberation Friday, trustees of the state’s largest school district have selected the final four for the superintendent position:
- Derek Bub, Principal, Centennial High School in West Ada School District
- Bret Heller, Assistant Superintendent, West Ada School District
- Wendy Johnson, Superintendent, Kuna School District
- Sam Jarman, Superintendent, Alpine School District (Utah)
There will be two forums held on April 19 where finalists can answer questions in a public setting. The forum for district personnel will start at 4 p.m. and the forum for community members will be at 7 p.m.
After an executive session last Friday, board Chairwoman Amy Johnson said the lengthy deliberation was due to a deep list of strong candidates.
“They made it a tough choice,” she said.
Interviews with the board will take place on April 20, and the superintendent selection will be made on April 27.
Mary Ann Ranells has been the superintendent of West Ada since 2016, and announced her resignation on Jan. 5.
Responses to the district’s community survey on what qualities it wants in a new superintendent are available here.
Other candidates for the position were:
- Vickie Cartwright, Superintendent, Oshkosh Area School District (Wisconsin)
- Chris Hines, Deputy Superintendent, Conroe Independent School District (Texas)
- David Holmes, Superintendent, La Center School District (Washington)
Idaho has at least nine superintendent openings heading into summer. Here’s an alphabetical rundown of the latest developments. (Click here for a closer look at superintendent salaries.)
Blaine County
Blaine County trustees voted to hire McCall-Donnelly’s Jim Foudy as their next superintendent on Jan. 21. Foudy replaces former superintendent GwenCarol Holmes, who had worked in the district since 2014. Holmes announced her resignation on Nov. 12.
On Jan. 22, Foudy signed his contract for two years at $168,000 per year.
Trustees had 27 applicants for the position, with Foudy and Heather Sánchez, the executive director of schools in the Bellevue, Washington, school district as the final two.
Bruneau-Grand View
Bruneau-Grand View trustees accepted Ryan Cantrell’s resignation during its Feb. 9 meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the board is on April 13.
Buhl
Buhl trustees met in a special session on March 4 to select David Carson as the district’s new superintendent. Carson is currently the Hansen School District’s superintendent.
David Carson
Other finalists included:
- Chris Harris, Superintendent, Yreka Union School District (Yreka, Calif.)
- Chad Krug, Assistant Superintendent, Ulysses Schools District (Ulysses, Kan.)
- Jennie Peterson, Director of Instruction, Kodiak Island Borough School District (Kodiak, Alaska)
On March 15, trustees approved a two-year contract for $110,000 a year for Carson.
Wil Overgaard has been working as interim superintendent, after trustees voted to part ways with Ron Anthony in March 2020. Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission in January of 2020 announced it would reprimand Anthony for producing inaccurate teacher reports.
Coeur d’Alene
On Wednesday night, trustees met and selected two finalists for the open superintendent position:
- Shon Hocker, superintendent, Dickinson Public Schools (North Dakota)
- Kate Orozco, assistant superintendent of elementary education and instruction, Coeur d’Alene School District
The board will conduct interviews on April 15 and 16. The finalists will also meet with district staff and participate in a public forum on April 15 starting at 5 p.m. The forums will see two community members and a student ask the same set of questions (selected from public suggestions) to the candidates.
The forum will be streamed at: www.youtube.com/c/cdaschools271. To submit a question to be considered for the public forum, please email it to search21@cdaschools.org.
Current Coeur d’Alene Superintendent Steven Cook has accepted a position in the Oregon-based Bend-La Pine School District. He will leave Coeur d’Alene when his contract expires in June.
The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for April 5, with meetings also scheduled for April 6 and April 7.
Garden Valley
Vickie Chandler submitted her resignation and release from contract to the board on March 9, citing medical reasons. Jackie Johnson is currently serving as interim superintendent.
The board’s next meeting is set for April 13.
Hansen
On April 6, trustees reviewed the applications sent in and selected four candidates for the superintendent position:
- Janet Avery, District Curriculum Director, Jerome School District
- Jonathan Goss, Assistant Head of Schools and 7th-12th Principal, Xavier Charter
- Kayla Kelly, Principal, Hansen Junior/Senior High School
- Angela Lakey-Campbell, Superintendent, Imbler School District (Ore.)
Trustees accepted Carson’s resignation during their March 15 meeting. Their next scheduled meeting is on April 19.
Highland
Trustees named Jacob Gion as this district’s new superintendent on March 8. Gion is currently the vice principal of Baker High School in Baker, Mont.
Gion’s contract with the district comes with a salary of $85,000 and runs through the 2022 school year.
Sarah Hatfield submitted her letter of resignation as superintendent to Highland Joint trustees in December. The board accepted it on Dec. 14.
Other finalists included:
- Angie Lakey-Campbell of Imbler, Ore.
- Ed Schumacher of Cambridge
Idaho Falls
Trustees in the Idaho Falls School District have asked Burley Superintendent James Shank to replace outgoing Superintendent George Boland at the end of the school year.
Dr. Jim Shank
The 5-0 vote follows Minnesota-based superintendent Eric Pingrey’s decision to take a job in McCall, after Idaho Falls trustees voted 3-2 to hire him last week.
The board will now begin contract negotiations with Dr. Shank, the district announced Monday.
Trustees interviewed Shank for a second time on April 8 before spending several hours in executive session.
If Shank accepts an offer, he will take over “sometime this summer,” the district announced.
Boland announced his plan to retire on Dec. 4, after 15 years leading the East Idaho district.
Other finalists for the job included:
- Dr. Matthew Neal, Superintendent, American Creativity Academy, Kuwait (Kuwait City, Kuwait)
- Kelly Coughenour, Assistant Superintendent, Idaho Falls School District (Idaho Falls)
- Dr. Sylvia McNeely, Superintendent, Wanette Public Schools (Wanette, Ok.)
Jerome
Vallivue School District Superintendent Patrick Charlton has accepted the superintendent’s position in Jerome. He was the only finalist for the position.
“I’m from the Magic Valley, attending high school in both Buhl and Twin Falls, graduating from Twin Falls High School,” Charlton said, adding, “I’m really going home to the Magic Valley.”
On April 5, the board agreed on Charlton’s contract with an annual salary of $132,500, the Times-News reported.
Charlton was also a a co-finalist for the McCall-Donnelly superintendent position.
Dale Layne announced in February that he’ll step down as superintendent of Jerome at the end of the school year.
Kellogg
On April 8, trustees met to select four candidates for the position:
- Bidgit Arkoosh, principal, Holy Family Catholic School, Coeur d’Alene
- Janet Avery, curriculum director, Jerome School District
- Silvia McNeely, superintendent, Wanette Public Schools (Wanette, Okla.)
- Lance Pearson, superintendent, Victor Public Schools (Victor, Mont.)
The finalists will be picked in mid-April with a selection made later that month. The next regularly scheduled board meeting is on April 14.
On Jan. 13, trustees accepted Nancy Larsen’s resignation.
Madison
The Madison School District will say goodbye to a longtime educator at the end of this school year — but leadership will stay in familiar hands.
Randy Lords
Trustees accepted Geoffrey Thomas’ letter of resignation during their March 18 board meeting. The board hired Randy Lords as the new superintendent a day after that announcement. Lords has been Madison’s assistant superintendent since 2015 and has been in various roles within the district for 19 years.
“I’m excited. Super excited,” Lords said. “I knew someday I’d go on to do something like this, especially in Madison because of the amazing students and teachers and the community. I’m a little overwhelmed right now.”
Lords originally joined Madison School District as a government teacher and a baseball coach. All five of Lords’ children have either graduated or are currently enrolled in Madison schools.
Thomas, who filled the position for 20 years, has accepted a position as an assistant professor at Idaho State University’s College of Education.
Mccall-Donnelly
Eric Pingrey
Eric Pingrey, of Walker, Minn., will take over as superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District at the end of this school year, board chair Laurie Erekson told EdNews Friday.
Trustees voted to offer the job to Pingrey Thursday. The district’s other candidate was Pat Charlton.
Pingrey chose McCall-Donnelly over Idaho Falls, where trustees selected him on a split-decision vote Tuesday to replace outgoing superintendent George Boland.
Middleton
Middleton trustees voted unanimously early in March to name Marc Gee as the district’s new superintendent.
Marc Gee
Gee will be the third Middleton superintendent in the past four years.
Gee is currently the superintendent at Preston School District.
Other finalists included:
- Glen Croft, Principal, Middleton Academy
- Jeff Dillon, Superintendent, Wilder School District
Interim superintendent Kristin Beck will return as assistant superintendent of human resources on July 1, 2021. She took over the position left by Sherawn Reberry, who resigned in June 2020. Reberry was in her position for just 10 months after she replaced Josh Middleton, who left after a turbulent 2018-2019 school year.
The board of trustees set the superintendent salary range between $120,000 and $140,000. Beck’s contract for this year is $125,000, according to the district.
Oneida
Jon Abrams will replace Rich Moore as superintendent of this rural Southeast Idaho district at the end of the school year.
Trustees unanimously selected Abrams — the superintendent of Pine Bluffs, Wyo.-based Laramie County School District — from a pool of three finalists on March 4. Abrams’ contract with the district runs through the 2023 school year and gives him a salary of $125,000.
Moore announced his forthcoming retirement late last year, after five years of helping the district startup what has become Idaho’s largest online school.
Other finalists included:
- Joel Wilson, superintendent of the Butte County School District, in Arco.
- Kevin St. John, superintendent of Philipsburg Public Schools, in Philipsburg, Mont.
Potlatch
After a 40-year education career, Superintendent Jeff Cirka announced he’ll retire at the end of the school year. Trustees accepted his resignation on March 2. It will be effective on July 1.
The board voted on March 18 to have the Idaho School Boards Association conduct the superintendent search. The application deadline is April 21. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 14.
Preston
Trustees accepted Gee’s resignation during a March 17 meeting.
The application deadline for the superintendent position is April 7 and trustees will meet on April 9 to select candidates. Interviews will be conducted on April 14 and 15 before the selection of the superintendent on April 21.
Salmon
The Salmon School Board met on Feb. 25, with an action item regarding the superintendent position. The item was tabled, according to current superintendent Chris Born.
The next scheduled board meeting is set for April 19.
Soda Springs
Trustees unanimously voted to name Scott Muir as the district’s new superintendent during a March 30 meeting. Muir is currently the principal of Cassia County’s Declo Junior High and Albion Elementary.
Scott Muir
Other candidates for the job were:
- Destry Jones, Assistant Superintendent, Firth School District
- Jeff Uskoski, teacher and athletic director, Soda Springs School District
- Robert Daniel, Principal, Sweetwater County School District (Wyo.)
- Todd Hale, Superintendent, North Gem School District
On April 1, Muir signed a two-year contract with Soda Springs, with a salary of $92,500 per year.
Vallivue
Lisa Boyd
On March 9, trustees voted unanimously to name Lisa Boyd as the district’s new superintendent. Boyd is currently the district’s assistant superintendent.
She emerged from a pool of two other finalists:
- Cindy Johnstone, Director of Curriculum and Assessment, Vallivue School District
- Marc Gee, Superintendent, Preston School District
Superintendent Pat Charlton announced his resignation during the board’s Nov. 10 meeting. He’s a finalist for the superintendent jobs in McCall and Jerome.
Idaho Ed News reporters Devin Bodkin and Nik Streng and data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this story.