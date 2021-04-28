Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 27, 2021
MERIDIAN — The state’s largest school district has named one of its own as its next superintendent.
West Ada trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday night to promote Centennial High School Principal Derek Bub. The vote followed a three-hour executive session, which took up most of Tuesday night’s board meeting.
“It takes a special person to make the jump, and Dr. Bub is that special person,” board chair Amy Johnson announced before the vote.
Bub has been Centennial High’s principal since 2019. Prior to that, he was the assistant principal of Mountain View High School and worked as a principal, assistant principal, athletic director, math teacher and coach in California.
Bub emerged from a pool of three other finalists:
- West Ada Assistant Superintendent Bret Heller
- Kuna Superintendent Wendy Johnson
- Sam Jarman, superintendent of the Alpine School District, Alpine, Utah
On April 19, the district held forums with the candidates for district staff members and community members. Trustees attended both forums but did not participate. The board interviewed the finalists on April 20.
West Ada Superintendent Mary Ann Ranells announced her resignation, citing “personal reasons,” on Jan. 5. Her last day with the district will be June 30. She was appointed to her position in 2016.
Bub’s hiring is the latest in the series of recent changes in West Ada:
- Oct. 13: board member Ed Klopfenstein resigned as chairman but retained his school board seat.
- Oct. 27: board member Steve Smylie resigned after saying volunteer trustees are under enormous pressure because high-stakes reopening and closing decisions have been kicked to local school boards.
- Nov. 17: Sheena Buffi was appointed to the Zone 3 vacancy.
- Dec. 8: board chair Philip Neuhoff announced he will resign rather than face a recall election.
- Jan. 21: Rusty Coffelt was appointed to the Zone 4 vacancy. On Jan. 26, trustees acknowledged complaints from patrons about the appointment process, but chose to keep Coffelt as their newest trustee.
Fifteen other superintendents have been hired across Idaho this school year, with five openings left.