KUNA — Kuna Rural Fire District is struggling to keep up with a massive population boom that has occurred within its service area in the past 10 years.
In a news release sent out Thursday, the district said call volumes have increased 72.42% in the past 10 years and 17.3% in the last year alone. Overlapping calls — or emergencies that happen at the same time — are coming in 25% of the time now, according to the release.
“We want to be transparent with our community. That means sharing information in good times and bad,” Chief T.J. Lawrence said in the release. “The truth is that we’re struggling. The population in our Fire District is projected to increase by 74% in the next 10 years. Call volumes are skyrocketing, and we require additional personnel to keep up.”
Lawrence said because the fire district only has five personnel per shift to respond to over 2,000 calls per year, overlapping calls have become difficult to respond to in a timely manner.
“I’ve received calls from community members asking why it took us so long to show up when they needed us,” Lawrence said in the release. “It’s really hard to receive those calls, and try to explain that we had no firefighters to send at that time.”
In 2021, the KRFD stopped transporting patients to area hospitals because it took emergency personnel out of the service area for multiple hours. According to the press release, Ada County Paramedics is now providing transport services out of the Kuna Fire Station.
According to the release, the fire district charges “impact fees” for new development. However, that revenue can’t be used to hire additional firefighters, and is not enough to build a station the community requires. The KRFD asked voters to double its operating levy to fund additional personnel and facilities in a recent election, but those efforts were unsuccessful.
District voters have rejected the fire district's past three attempts to increase funding by tax collection, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. Operating levy increases require a 66.66% approval to pass.
The fire district also did not qualify for a 2020 program that used federal CARES act money to pay first responders.
After the last election, the agency surveyed residents about how to fund these emergency service improvements. The fire district said the response was largely positive, but residents said the amount the KRFD had asked for was too much.
Fire district personnel have now retooled the proposal to lower the annual amount for taxpayers. Currently, the Board of Fire Commissioners is considering asking voters for a smaller operating levy increase for additional personnel, and a bond to build just one fire station instead of two, as originally planned. According to the news release, the projected cost for both proposals would be $8.70 per month ($104.40 per year) for the average homeowner. By definition, an average home in the fire district is $325,000 based on a property being a primary residence and includes the homeowner’s exemption.
“We will have public meetings before the Board makes its final decision,” Chief Lawrence said. “I just want to be clear that we have a problem, and we want to partner with our community to solve it.”