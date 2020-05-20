We’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
Stage 3 reopening protocols are now available for outdoor pools, splash parks and waterparks, and bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries.
Stage 2 started Saturday, and State 3 is tentatively scheduled to start May 30 if there is no significant increases in COVID-19 cases and other criteria are met.
For water recreation locations, the CDC has stated there is no evidence the virus can spread directly to humans from water in pools, hot tubs or spas, or water play areas, as stated on Idaho Rebounds. Proper operation, maintenance and disinfection should kill the virus. Social distancing guidelines remain in effect.
Operational plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19 do not need to be submitted for review or approval. However, outdoor community pools, splash parks, and waterparks should make plans available.
Additional guidelines include:
- Identifying strategies to notify patrons and employees if the facility learns someone who developed COVID-19 may have been infectious to others while at the facility.
- Screen employees for fever and symptoms before every shift.
- Establish plans to provide adequate hand sanitation for all.
For bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries, establishments must have a plan in place to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. Plans do not need to be submitted for review or approval, however they must be available upon request and comply with existing and applicable licensing requirements.
Additional guidelines include:
- Dedicating certain staff members to disinfection of high-contact surfaces and of tables between parties
- Refraining from using pre-set tableware if food is served
- Refraining from refillable drinks
- Posting signs on the front door or window stating that any customer who has a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms must refrain from entering
- Keeping photo booths or other novelty attractions closed
Full details are available at rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare continues to host Facebook Live Q&A’s about COVID-19 statistics, hygiene practices and more. Dr. Christine Hahn discussed population-level immunity, masks and COVID-19 recommendations last week. Visit Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Facebook page for more.
Cash Grants will be available for individuals who are self-employed. Applications will be available through Idaho Rebounds starting at noon May 27. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until grants are fully expended or upon close of business July 17, whichever occurs first, according to the website. For more information visit rebound.idaho.gov/idaho-rebound-cash-grants-for-the-self-employed/.
Idaho Botanical Garden is offering free admission to health care workers this May as part its mindfulness initiative. Idaho Botanical Garden has teamed up with community partners like Source Meditation and Shine Yoga to offer free mindfulness and movement classes streamed virtually from the garden, according to a Thursday press release. Classes will be streamed directly through IBG’s Facebook and Instagram pages. To learn more about Idaho Botanical Garden's Mindfulness & Movement Initiative visit idahobotanicalgarden.org/movement-mindfulness-may.
Treasure Valley Collision Center owners Mike and Monica Barber are donating to health care facilities. In April, the company donated $25 dollars for every completed repair, totaling $2,050. This was given to the Saint Alphonsus Foundation for the COVID Relief Foundation. Now, the Barbers and Treasure Valley Collision repair are doing donations through May, with $25 dollars for every complete repair going to the St. Luke’s Health Foundation for COVID-19 Response.
Donations support initiatives including:
- Medical grade PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)
- Supplies and equipment
- Resiliency programs for our frontline providers
- Workforce relief for those on quarantine or with family hardships
- Day care for children of caregivers
- Partnerships with local agencies that offer housing and food access to patients with limited or no resources
Treasure Valley Collision Center is locally owned and operated in Boise and Meridian.
Women’s and Children’s Alliance and Idaho Youth Ranch have formed a new "strategic alliance" around educational and job training resources with the intent to help vulnerable families break the cycle of domestic violence and heal from trauma.
Women's and Children's Alliance clients will have the opportunity to access Idaho Youth Ranch job training programs in partnership with Idaho Youth Ranch thrift stores. Idaho Youth Ranch will receive the benefit of the Women's and Children's Alliance Financial Empowerment Educator making classes available to Idaho Youth Ranch clients. Idaho Youth Ranch youth and families may also receive classes on healthy relationships from the Women's and Children's Alliance Prevention Program Manager as part of this partnership.
Women's and Children's Alliance and Idaho Youth Ranch representatives ask community members to donate items to the nearest Idaho Youth Ranch Thrift Store and both seek financial donations to support their collaborative and separate operations. For more information on services:
Victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault can find help at Women's and Children's Alliance: www.wcaboise.org/get-help.
Idaho Youth Ranch: 208-947-0863 or www.youthranch.org/get-help.
The Legislative District 22 Republican committee will be holding its officer reorganization meeting 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at the Kuna Public Library.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus becomes available. Information is gathered from each organization’s website or press releases.