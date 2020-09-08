After one week of hybrid classes, two Kuna School District students tested positive for COVID-19.
The students are a second grader from Kuna High School and another from Crimson Point Elementary; a Kuna High student is a probable case, according to a letter Superintendent Wendy Johnson sent to parents Friday. Those numbers don’t include students quarantining due to possible exposure.
“While we have two confirmed positive cases and one probable case this week, the good news is that our safety practices of face coverings and physical distancing has prevented mass quarantining of entire grade levels or schools,” Johnson wrote.
The district initially reopened on Aug. 31 while in Central District Health’s red category, a designation reflecting severe spread.
CDH advised districts in red to hold online-only classes. The Kuna School District’s board approved a hybrid model last month that sent half of students to in-person classes on alternating days with Fridays being entirely virtual.
On Tuesday, CDH released updated designations, placing all of Ada County under the “yellow” designation, which indicates a lower level of virus spread. Under that category, the health district says schools should be able to operate under a hybrid model like Kuna’s.
The district also sent letters to parents at Kuna High and Crimson Point. CDH will contact the families of students who were put at risk by attending classes with the students who tested positive.
Moving forward, the school district plans to release COVID-19 numbers every Friday, spokeswoman Allison Westfall wrote in an email.