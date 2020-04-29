We’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
The Salvation Army in Boise announced it has expanded free emergency child care to all frontline workers. The Salvation Army has also partnered with New Horizon Academy to provide child care for children under age 5 at a reduced cost. Child care will be provided at 9492 W. Emerald St., Boise. All meals will be provided. Child care for children age 5-13 is available 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. weekdays; child care for children infant to prekindergarten is available 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Infants and prekindergarten age children may be dropped off at the East Entrance.
To register for child care services please visit salarmy.us/boisechildcare. For questions please call 208-433-4427. If you would like to help us continue these services you can donate now at boise.salvationarmy.org. Your donation stays in your community to help your neighbor in need.
“The Salvation Army is thankful for the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation’s support to help provide childcare. We are excited to invite children of all frontline workers to benefit from this service,” Major Michael Halverson, coordinator for The Salvation Army Treasure Valley, said in a press release.
First responders and health care workers can receive a free “Thank You Meal" day or night at participating McDonald's drive-thru locations. Health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can show their work badge and choose one of the specified free meal options per day.
- Breakfast: A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.
- Lunch and Dinner: A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
The Eldercare Locator is available for older adults who need assistance. The Eldercare Locator toll-free number is 1-800-677-1116 or you can visit eldercare.acl.gov. People with disabilities can find their local Center for Independent Living at www.ilru.org/projects/cil-net/cil-center-and-association-directory. In addition, the Eldercare Locator can help people with disabilities find their local Aging and Disability Resource Center.
DONATIONS
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho announced its second week of grants distributed on its website, totaling nearly $600,000 statewide. Almost $170,500 will benefit Treasure Valley organizations.
In Southwest Idaho, the following grants have been awarded:
- Boys and Girls Club Nampa: $25,000 to provide essential services to children of healthcare workers and first responders.
- Faces of Hope Victim Center: $13,850 to support complete wraparound services, crucial in providing trauma-informed care for victims of domestic violence in Ada County.
- Genesis Community Health: $10,000 to purchase personal protective equipment and supplies for staff as well as additional cleaning services and supplies for the clinic.
- Metro Community Services: $20,000 to continue to provide nutritious food in Canyon County through two programs — a food pantry open to anyone in the county, and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program for people 60 and over.
- Terry Reilly Health Services: $25,000 to implement a plan to reach the most vulnerable patients in Canyon County, including those 65 and older, immunocompromised, below poverty level, with severe risk for depression and others.
- Western Idaho Community Action Partnership Inc: $20,000 to provide families in Payette County who are experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 with rental assistance, childcare, utilities, hygiene/toiletries and food.
- Women’s and Children’s Alliance: $6,575 to continue providing help to those seeking WCA services through shelters, programs and the court system. This is a second installment of last week’s grant, for a total of $25,000.
Two organizations received grants for their statewide efforts:
American Red Cross of Greater Idaho: $25,000 to ensure it has enough workers and resources to collect vital blood products, and to create a public awareness and targeted outreach campaign to remind the public about the importance of donating blood.
The Idaho Foodbank: $25,000 to increase food distribution by 30%, keep community pantries and school pantries stocked and open, adopt a prepared food box model for Mobile Pantries and provide emergency food boxes to vulnerable populations.
To give, visit www.idahocf.org/covid-19. All donations received will go to organizations helping those in need. Grants will continue weekly through April.
The Village at Meridian is offering its property and security for free for local high schoolers to host their proms later this year that may have been canceled due to coronavirus. According to Sophia Hartsock, spokesperson for The Village, the outdoor shopping mall will shut down its streets for five nights this summer to allow all 11 West Ada High Schools to attend prom there. Hartsock said The Village fountain will be choreographed with lights and music.
Indian Creek Plaza is offering hold senior prom for high schools in the Treasure Valley at the plaza for free. Administrators or prom planning committee members are invited to contact Indian Creek Plaza for more information: indiancreekplaza.com/contact.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus becomes available. Information is gathered from each organization’s website or press releases.