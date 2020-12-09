By Lara Allex
Community Outreach Specialist
December may have just begun, but the flurry of holiday events and preparations are well underway at the Kuna Library.
We have partnered with the Kuna Adopt-a-Family program to help meet the needs of struggling families in our community this holiday season by having a mitten tree by our main entrance at the library. We’ve had so many patrons meet those needs by taking a mitten from our tree and bringing items back, unwrapped, to the library. Thank you! This is the last week to be able to bring holiday cheer to these deserving families, and we still have a few mittens left. Bring items back to the library unwrapped by Friday, Dec. 11. Your donations are appreciated more than you know!
Did you know the Kuna Library has a direct contact to Santa Claus?! It’s true! He’s left a special mailbox close to the front circulation desk for our littlest patrons to mail their letters to him that sends the letters straight to the North Pole. He’s promised to write everyone back within a week of their mailing, so make sure to check back to get your response! He’s able to correspond with our patrons until Dec. 18 before he has to get busy preparing your presents, so get those letters in soon!
We’re also still accepting food donations through the 18th of December, and will be welcoming the American Red Cross on the 21st of the month for a community blood drive.
Make sure to keep following us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and check out our website kunalibrary.org for all the details