If you’re still trying to wake up following the time change this past weekend, you’re not alone! “Springing forward” is definitely not as fun as “falling back,” if you ask us. We really need that extra hour of sleep! It’s a good thing we have some fun library news to help us keep perspective as we struggle to wake up!
This month at the library, we will continue with our weekly in-person programs. Thank you to all who have come and taken part over the last several weeks. We have loved seeing you! Programs will continue this month as scheduled, with one exception: During the week of March 22-26, there will be no Library Programs. We hope you all have a wonderful Spring Break!
We are looking forward to the community event put on by Pi STEM Academy later this month called The Great Dino Hunt. Beginning March 22, Kuna residents will be able to walk the Greenbelt and find clues about all sorts of dinosaurs. You can print off a Bingo game card from pistem.org, follow the directions by matching the clues with their correct dino, and enter to win a prize at the end of the event April 2. We can’t wait to see how many expert dino hunters we have in our community!
If you’d like to check out our newest book additions to our collection for the month of March, make sure to head over to our website at kunalibrary.org! You can also access the previous months’ new books lists while you’re there!
We hope this week blesses each of you with a bit of Irish luck! This is your friendly reminder to remember to wear your green! Check out our social media pages to get the rest of our friendly reminders at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!