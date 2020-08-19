Lynx! Libraries app for your mobile device: download the free app for easy access to managing your Kuna Library account:
- Place holds and cancel holds
- Receive notifications when a hold becomes available or when an item is due
- Scan any item’s barcode anywhere and see its availability in your library
- Search for books, movies and other items in our catalog
- See items you have checked out
The website LiLi.org is offering, for a limited time, free access to Audio Book Cloud, Teen Book Cloud, Tumble Math and Tumble Book Library. No log-in is needed; just go to the website and choose.
We’ve added new tools to help you stay up-to-date with the latest books at the library. Use Author Check to learn more about your favorite authors and track their latest work. Simply create a free Author Check account, search for your favorite authors, then click Track This Author to add them to your list. When we add an item by one of your tracked authors you’ll receive an email notification. If you prefer to just search authors, you’ll find several search tools on Author Check, including the A to Z Author List, a field for entering the author’s name, searching by genre, or by the list of recent additions to the Kuna Library collection.
