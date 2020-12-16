Christmas is two weeks away, and we hope it’s been an enjoyable season so far for all of you. We want to extend a huge “thank you” to our Kuna Library patrons and the community of Kuna as a whole for stepping up this last month and helping to make the holiday season a special one for our community.
This holiday season, we partnered with the Kuna Adopt-a-Family program to help local families in need receive help for the holiday season. We’re proud to say that every mitten on our mitten tree this year was taken, and all the needs were met. Thank you so much to each and every one of you who brought gifts in for these deserving families.
We also would like to thank members of the community who signed up to donate blood during our Community Blood Drive on Dec. 21. Because of your generosity, our sign-ups have reached full capacity, and the American Red Cross will be receiving the maximum donations needed at our location.
Did you know the Kuna Library has a direct contact to Santa Claus?! It’s true! He’s left a special mailbox close to the front circulation desk for our littlest patrons to mail their letters to him that sends the letters straight to the North Pole. He’s promised to write everyone back within a week of their mailing, so make sure to check back to get your response! He’s able to correspond with our patrons until Dec. 18 before he has to get busy preparing your presents, so get those letters in soon!
We’re also still accepting food donations for our Community Food Drive through Dec. 18! As always, keep checking our social media pages at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or our website at kunalibrary.org for continued details on all our events!