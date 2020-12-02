By Lara Allex
Community Outreach Specialist
We’re closing out November with full bellies and full hearts at the Kuna Library. With the arrival of the holiday season, we have so many opportunities planned to revel in holiday cheer, in an effort to bring an eventful and difficult year to a hopeful end. And the best part? We’re inviting all of you to join us.
Our littlest patrons have been asked by Santa himself to drop off their letters to him at the Kuna Library. He’s left a special mailbox close to the front circulation desk for them to be placed in that sends the letters straight to the North Pole. He’s promised to write everyone back within a week of their mailing, so make sure to check back to get your response! He’s able to correspond with our patrons until Dec. 18 before he has to get busy preparing your presents, so get those letters in soon!
While you’re at the library dropping off those Santa letters, make sure to check out our Adopt-a-Family Christmas tree. It’s been a difficult year, and in an effort to bring it to a hopeful and positive close, we’re partnering with Kuna Adopt a Family by hanging mittens on our tree with various needs of local families who are struggling. If you’re able, we invite you to take a mitten or two, fulfill the need written on it, and bring the item back to the library, unwrapped, so we can get it to the families. Let’s help everyone have a blessed holiday season.
We’re also still accepting food donations through the 18th of December, and will be welcoming the American Red Cross on the 21st of the month for a community blood drive. Make sure to keep following us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all the details!