It’s the beginning of a brand-new month and that means we have a new calendar for February! Be sure to check out the dates and times of your favorite programs.
The Kuna Library will be closed for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17.
Did You Know? New Book Alert! Be the first to know when new items are added to the Kuna Library collection. Sign up for New Book Alerts and receive an email listing all the new books that we’ve recently added.
Use Author Check to learn more about your favorite authors. You can search for authors by name, genre or category, search by fiction, non-fiction or age of target audience. By signing up for Author Check you’ll receive an email when we’ve added books by your favorite authors to our collection. Go to kunaibrary.org to sign up.
Throwback Thursday for this month is Spy Kids. Join us on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. for “Real spies ... only smaller” and free popcorn! Doors open at 5:15.
Do you need tax forms? We have them! Stop by the library and pick up what you need while supplies last.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to check out our website at kunalibrary.org.