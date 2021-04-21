It’s National Volunteer Appreciation Week and we want to start by shouting a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to all of our library volunteers, especially over the last year. We appreciate each and every one of you helping us be our best so we can offer our patrons our best. We couldn’t do it without you!
If you would like to join the impressive ranks of library volunteers and help keep our Summer Reading Program safe and fun for our staff and patrons, and you are at least 14 years of age, please don’t hesitate to visit our website and fill out an application! You can find it at: Volunteer-Application.pdf (kunalibrary.org). We would love to have you join the fun!
April is also Child Abuse Prevention Month. If you see blue pinwheels around the library, they are a show of support for keeping childhood abuse free. You can also find resources for ways you can offer your own support by following these Facebook pages: facebook.com/idahochildrenstrustfund/ or facebook.com/childwelfare. We recommend using the hashtag #GoBlue4IdahoKids if you’re posting messages of support on your own social media pages. If you’re interested in more information, don’t hesitate to visit idahochildrenstrustfund.org. If you’d like to show even more support for children and healthy families, wear your blue in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, and help us show the kids of the Kuna community that we support them.
Summer is right around the corner, and that means so is our Summer Reading Program! We can’t wait to show you all of the fun we have planned for you. The theme this year is “Blast from the Past” so you can bet on seeing some of your favorite past Library Characters and taking part in some fun and COVID-safe activities this year. Registration will begin June 7th, so make sure to watch for more details soon!
We also have some exciting events coming soon in May! Watch for details of The Friends of the Kuna Library Book Sale on May 13-15 coming soon! Keep an eye on our social media pages Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details!