Virtual Storytime! Join us Monday at 10 a.m. for virtual Storytime on Facebook! Ms. Alaina, Miss Claudia and Mr. Johnny will share some of their favorite stories with you!
Boredom Busters! We have many family activities links on our website: Academic research and learning databases, drawing, learning a new language, math, online exhibits and many more to choose from.
Imagine Your Story!
Our Summer Reading program is different this year, but it’s still packed full of activities, fun, and of course, reading! Join Jack on an adventure as he receives some interesting advice from some unexpected characters about what is needed for building the perfect kingdom.
Would you like to participate in the summer reading challenge? Reading logs can be picked up from the Kuna Library until July 28 or can be printed from our website at kunalibrary.org.
Here’s how it works:
Print your Reading Log, or pick one up at the library
- Ages 0-3
- Ages 4-12
- Ages 13-17
- Track your reading
- Join us on July 29 for our end of Summer Reading Celebration
Participate in our Online Activities
- Pick up your activity kit from the library during the designated week
- Magic kits available July 9-21
- Join us on Facebook live and we’ll do the activity together!
- Magic activity with Miss Lara, July 22 10 a.m.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Also check out our website at kunalibrary.org.