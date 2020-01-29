Did you know that nearly 45,000 Idahoans are unable to read standard print, due to a visual impairment or the physical capability necessary to read or hold a book? This can deprive them of a joy the rest of us take for granted.
That’s why the Kuna Library offers “Talking Book Service” or TBS. Sponsored by the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL), TBS can help caregivers and family members connect loved ones and friends with reading through audio materials. TBS is completely FREE and includes the use of playback equipment along with postage to mail the materials. The service has a huge collection, including 25,000+ Braille titles, 80,000 audiobooks, audio magazines and more. There is a wide range of materials to choose from, including non-fiction subjects of interest to all ages, everything from astronomy to zoology.
To learn more about Talking Book Service or to see eligibility requirements, go to http://kunalibrary.org/e-library/talking-books/ or call the library at 208-922-1025.
Do you like to read digital e-books or listen to audiobooks on your phone, computer or tablet? The Kuna Library offers over 3,000 FREE e-books and audiobooks through OverDrive and the new mobile app, Libby. All you need is your current Kuna Library card. They return automatically, so you’ll never have a late fee. Contact the library at 208-922-1025, stop by anytime with your mobile device, or visit our website at kunalibrary.org/e-library/overdrive/ to get started.