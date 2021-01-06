Happy New Year! We hope you celebrated the ushering in of a brand new year, and that it’s been full of happy moments for you, so far!
2021 is shaping up to be a busy (and hopefully fun!) year at the Kuna Library. Our goal this January is to slowly begin introducing socially-distant and COVID-safe in-person programs.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, our Afterschool Program is scheduled to resume from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, in the library Programs Room.
Friday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m., our Homeschoolers Program will resume, and will continue, as long as health conditions allow, each Friday going forward.
Music and Movement, together with a combined Story Time, will begin Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.
And finally, beginning Monday, Jan. 25, our Toddle Time and Mini Monets Programs will begin at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. respectively, every Monday going forward.
We have missed having our students and families in the library with us, and are looking forward to seeing everyone in person again. Please note, there are limits to the number of patrons involved in each program, and masks will be required for everyone, ages 3 and up. Thank you for helping us keep our staff and patrons safe and healthy so we can continue to have these programs open up gradually. It should also be noted that our schedule is subject to change based on the state-wide health regulations.
As always, please follow us on our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and check out our website at kunalibrary.org for more details and events to come!