Virtual Storytime! Join us Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. for virtual storytime on Facebook! Ms. Alaina, Miss Claudia, Miss Lara and Mr. Johnny will share some of their favorite stories with you!
Boredom Busters! We have many family activities links on our website, for example: Academic research and learning databases, drawing, learning a new language, math and online exhibits.
Check out our eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive and Libby! Instantly borrow books from the Kuna Library digital collection, load the books to your phone, eReader or Kindle, then you can enjoy reading or listening while you’re on the go. We have thousands of titles from which to choose, and since the items will automatically be returned, there is never a late fee! For more information go to our website at www.kunalibrary.org.
Contactless Curbside Service Hours
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Thursday 4 – 7 p.m.
We are asking patrons to hold onto any materials currently checked out. All due dates have been extended to June 1. The outdoor book drop is closed.
The directors and staff at the Kuna Library look forward to providing services to our patrons soon. We wish good health and safety to you and your families.