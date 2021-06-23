Week One of the Kuna Library Summer Reading Program is officially in the books! Thank you so much to everyone who came out and made Science Week one to remember! We hope you enjoyed all the activities, and want to remind each of you to keep reading and following your reading logs! We have more exciting books for give-away next month for those who meet their goals.
Are you ready to rock THIS week!? Week Two “Libraries Rock” officially kicks off Tuesday, June 22 thru Thursday June 24, from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the library. You’ll join rock stars Jan Halen and Beth Lepperd as they teach you to Just Dance, make your own music, and take part in many more fun and musical activities. Visit stations outside on the lawn and then exchange your passports for fun prizes. All ages are welcome.
We also want to thank everyone who showed up for our newly re-instated Fit and Fall Proof class on Monday at 11:30 a.m. We have missed you all! For those interested in joining Fit and Fall Proof going forward, classes will be held in the Programs Room on Mondays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to noon. This class is for ages 55 and up.
Toddle Time also has begun again, and is scheduled on Mondays at 10 a.m. going forward. This class is aimed at children ages 0-3 years of age. Thank you to those of you who came this week. We love having you in class!
We can’t believe the month of June is already almost over! We have plenty of exciting events continuing into July, (including observing our Nation’s Independence on the 5th of July by closing for the day) so make sure to keep checking our social media platforms at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all the details!