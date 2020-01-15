The Kuna Library wishes to congratulate Caylee C. for winning Kuna Klues for the month of December. Caylee correctly guessed the title of the mystery book, “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie” by Laura Numeroff. As the winner, Caylee received a complimentary copy of the book. Amazing job!
Did You Know? December statistics are in! The Kuna Library had over 14,000 check-outs in the month of December! 12,700 were checked out at the library and over 1,300 through Overdrive. Our amazing staff in Programs and Outreach served over 2,400 patrons. Thank you Kuna!
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the Kuna Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20.
“Addam’s Family” will be playing at the library on Tuesday, Jan. 21! The doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. Free popcorn!
Tales to Tails will be moving to once a month starting this February. Our next Tales to Tails will be Feb. 18 and then the following third Tuesday of the month afterwards.
Talking Books, audio books, magazines and playback equipment can be loaned free to any Idaho resident who is unable to read standard print, hold a book, or turn pages due to a temporary or permanent physical limitation. Go to https://libraries.idaho.gov/tbs/ for more information or call 800-458-3271. This free service for qualified Idaho residents is provided by Idaho Commission for Libraries.
Did you know the Kuna Library has convenient, drive-thru book and movie return boxes located on the north side of the library? They are available 24/7, rain or shine.
