It’s finally here! The time for our Summer Reading Program has finally arrived! Thank you to everyone who showed up last week for registration! We registered a whopping 715 readers! A reminder that you can register at any time this summer for the Reading Challenge if you’d like to be in the running for another free book (or two!). Also, a big congratulations to our prize winners! If you were a winner from our prize raffle, you would have received a phone call from us this week! We hope you were all as excited about it as we were to call you!
This week the theme for our Summer Reading Program activities is SCIENCE! You’ll be joining Dr. Henry and her friends for some fun science-themed activities on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. on the lawn of the library. The activities will be the same each day, but you are welcome to join us for each of them if you’d like! We can’t wait to see you!
We also want to thank everyone who showed up for our newly re-instated Fit and Fall Proof class on Monday at 11:30 a.m. We have missed you all! For those interested in joining Fit and Fall Proof going forward, classes will be held in the Programs Room on Mondays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m. This class is for ages 55 and up.
Toddle Time also began again this week, and will be scheduled on Mondays at 10 a.m. going forward. This class is aimed at children ages 0-3 years of age. Thank you to those of you who came this week. We love having you in class!
As you can tell, there is plenty going on at the library this summer. Make sure to join us next week for Week Two of our Summer Reading Program: Libraries Rock! We’ll have plenty of musical activities to enjoy!
