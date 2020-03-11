On Friday, March 27, the library is hosting an “After Hours Teen Lock-in.” Teens in grades six to 12 are invited to join us from 6:30–8:30 p.m. for a nerf war throughout the entire main library! We will provide standard-size foam darts. Participates will need to bring their own dart guns. Snacks will be provided for all attendees, while supplies last. In order to attend, teens must pre-register at the library! This will be a fun event you won’t want to miss!
There will be no weekly programs the week of March 23-27.
Throwback Thursday Movie will be “The Mummy Returns.” Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 5:30 on Thursday, March 26. Free popcorn!
The Red Cross is having a blood drive at the library on March 23 from noon to 5 p.m. Pre-register online at redcrossblood.org with code word: kuna.
Volunteers are needed for Friends of the Kuna Library Books Sale April 29 to May 2. If you would like to dedicate some time to them, please contact the library at 208-922-1025, check out the website at www.kunalibrary.org or log on to Friends of the Kuna Library Facebook page.
