Summer Reading at the Kuna Library! Join Jack on an adventure as he receives some interesting advice from some unexpected characters about what is needed for building the perfect kingdom.
June 11 — 23 — Pick up your art kit at the library
Wednesday, June 24 — join Mr. Johnny live on Facebook for some fun game time!
We were closed for a month or two, but that didn’t stop us from purchasing books! Come on in and take a look at all our new items ready to be check out!
We have new books and CDs from Patterson to Poulson and Clancy to Steele. Young adult and teen, we are busting at the seams with Black, Bardugo and Shusterman! So many new series, it will be hard to choose! Our children’s books are begging to be read! So many cute books like, “What’s That Noise?” or “How to Potty Train Your Porcupine.” New Movies and video games are ready for action!
Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Come on in or do curbside!
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Also check out our website at kunalibrary.org.