New Open Hours! Effective as of Monday, Sept. 28, to better serve the after-school kids and the community, we have decided to adjust our hours of operation.
Monday 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday 1:30–7 p.m.
Wednesday 1:30–7 p.m.
Thursday 1:30–7 p.m.
Friday 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED
The Kuna Library is now accepting donations! You may drop off donations during business hours only. We will only accept like-new books, DVDs, CDs, cake pans and board games. No other items will be accepted at this time.
Fall Book Sale! Sept. 28 – Oct. 2
Monday and Friday 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1:30–7 p.m.
The sale will follow the same guidelines the Kuna Library has implemented for patronage during COVID-19. Thank you, thank you, thank you for your patience and support during these unprecedented times! All proceeds from the sale go to support library programs.
The sale area (Programs Room) will be limited to 10 patrons at a time; please limit browsing to 15 minutes. Thank you!
Face coverings and six feet of distance between patrons is required for admittance to the sale.
For an extra measure of safety for our volunteers and patrons, no children under age 12 are admitted to the sale. No strollers or carts will be allowed inside the sale area. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Book prices: Fill a bag for $5, Fill a box for $10
Due to the coin shortage, please have exact change or you may pay by credit or debit card.