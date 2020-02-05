Want to learn how to craft with beeswax? Here is your chance! On Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m., Melinda Jean Stafford will be hosting Beeswax Crafting! Brought to you in-part by Treasure Valley Reads and demonstration sponsored by D&B Supply. Registration is recommended at the Kuna Library.
Music and Movement sign-ups begin on Monday, Feb. 10. There are six different classes to choose from, including an evening option! You must be registered to be able to attend, and space is limited.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, the library is hosting an “After Hours Teen Lock-in.” Teens in grades 9 — 12 are invited to join us from 5:30–7 p.m. for a nerf war throughout the entire main library! We will provide standard-size foam darts and participates will need to bring their own dart guns. Snacks will be served to all attendees, while supplies last. In order to attend, teens must pre-register at the library! This will be a fun event you won’t want to miss!
Did you know that the library offers lamination services? Walk-in service is available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon or you may drop materials off to be picked up later. The cost is $1 per linear foot.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to check out our website at kunalibrary.org.