May is finally here! And with it, the sunshine! Let’s hope it sticks around! This week, we are thanking all of our Kuna teachers for all the hard work they do! We appreciate you!
Summer is right around the corner! We can’t wait to show you all of the fun we have planned for you for this summer’s reading program. The theme this year is “Blast from the Past” so you can bet on seeing some of your favorite past Library Characters and taking part in some fun and COVID-safe activities this year. Registration will begin June 7th, and you won’t want to miss out! Plan to keep an eye on our social media platforms in the coming weeks as we introduce to you the characters you’ll be seeing a lot of this summer! You won’t want to miss out!
If you are 14 years of age or older, and are interested in volunteering at the Kuna Library this summer, we would love to welcome you as you help keep our patrons and staff safe and healthy as they have fun this summer. Head over to our website at kunalibrary.org and fill out an application, or ask for one at our front circulation desk. We can’t wait for you to join us this summer!
If you’re looking for activities closer to now, look no further! This week, from May 5–8 Reed Elementary will be holding its Scholastic Book Fair at the Kuna Library! All books are buy one, get one free. Come check it out during library business hours! There’s something for everyone!
You’ll also want to put a note on your calendar for May 13–15 as the Friends of the Kuna Library plan their annual Used Book Sale. Keep watching our social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all the details!