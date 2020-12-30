We are almost finished with 2020, and if we’re honest, we might be a little happy about that. What a year this has been.
With the end of the year looming, and a brand new year in our sights, we’re looking back with gratitude, and forward with hopeful anticipation. This year, the Kuna Library staff worked hard to think “outside of the box” in terms of serving our patrons, and planning our programs. We canceled and rescheduled classes, and learned the ins and outs of Zoom meetings and online story times, while trying to perfect the art of curbside deliveries with smiles. It was a crash course in adapting and creating, and we are so grateful to our community and patrons for being patient with us, and showing up with enthusiasm to the events and programs we worked so diligently on. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to look at what we have with gratitude and appreciation, and to trust that difficult times don’t last forever. Thank you for joining us on the crazy ride that was this year.
As we look forward to the New Year, we are focused on ways to bring quality service to our patrons while maintaining the safety and health of everyone who walks through our doors. Our plans are subject to change based on the health situation of our local communities. Beginning Jan. 4, the Kuna Library will update hours of operation to Monday, Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Tuesday –Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Our COVID safety precautions will be maintained, as outlined on our social media accounts, and masks will still be required.
We hope 2021 brings you health and happiness! Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and at our website kunalibrary.org for our updates on events and programs coming in the New Year!