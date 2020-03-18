The Kuna Library wishes to congratulate Braxton for winning Kuna Klues for the month of February. Braxton correctly guessed the title of the mystery book, “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin, Jr. As the winner, Braxton received a complimentary copy of the book. Amazing job!
Download the FREE app for easy access to managing your Kuna Library account:
- Place holds and cancel holds
- Receive notifications when a hold becomes available or when an item is due
- Scan any item’s barcode anywhere and see its availability in your library
- Search for books, movies and other items in our catalog
- See items you have checked out
- Easy access to our library calendar (this feature is coming soon!)
Kuna Library offers free eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive and the mobile app, Libby. Instantly borrow books from the Kuna Library digital collection, load the books to your phone, eReader or Kindle then you can enjoy reading or listening while you’re on the go. We have thousands of titles from which to choose and since the items will automatically be returned there is never a late fee!
Due to the COVID-19 and after much discussion, the Kuna Library District will be canceling all programs in house and outreach until further notice. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please contact us at 208-922-1025. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter for any updates and or changes.