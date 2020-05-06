Kuna Library is starting reopening phase 1:
May 4 — 15
Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday 4 – 7 p.m.
Library AccessSo that we can safely accommodate as many patrons as possible, we ask you to abide by the following:
- Access to the library is for selection of items for checkout and computer use only
- Limit of up to 4 patrons at a time in the library to select items for checkout
- Limit of up to 2 patrons at a time in the library for computer use
- Limit visit to maximum of 15 minutes
- Only 2 family members per visit
- Please wear a protective face mask while in the library
- Please practice safe distancing procedures while in the library
Computer useTwo laptops and a printer are available for patron use with the following guidelines:
- One patron per computer
- Computers are for adult use only, no gaming, social media, extensive searches, etc
- Limited assistance from library staff available
Outside book drop is open to Kuna items only
Curbside Service is still available during open hours
The directors and staff at the Kuna Library look forward to providing services to our patrons. We wish good health and safety to you and your families.