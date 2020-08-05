Decorative cake pans are now available at the Kuna Library! They are a one week checkout, hand-wash only, and must be returned clean. Stop by and see all the different shapes and sizes!
Be sure to finish up your reading logs and come claim your prize!
Check out our eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive and Libby! Instantly borrow books from the Kuna Library digital collection, load the books to your phone, eReader or Kindle, then you can enjoy reading or listening while you’re on the go. We have thousands of titles from which to choose and since the items will automatically be returned there is never a late fee! For more information go to our website at kunalibrary.org.
Download the FREE app for easy access to managing your Kuna Library account:
- Place holds and cancel holds
- Receive notifications when a hold becomes available or when an item is due
- Scan any item’s barcode anywhere and see its availability in your library
- Search for books, movies and other items in our catalog
- See items you have checked out
Boredom Busters! We have many family activities links on our website; for example: academic research and learning databases, drawing, learning a new language, math, online exhibits and many more to choose from.
