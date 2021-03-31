Welcome back from Spring Break! We hope you all enjoyed the time off, and found yourselves able to relax. Hopefully the nice, spring weather will stick around this week!
While you were gone, we had a break from our usual Library Programs, as well. Rest assured, your Programs Librarians were hard at work planning ahead for upcoming events and Kuna Library’s Summer Reading Program. While we don’t want to reveal all the details just yet, we can let you in on the secret that is the Summer Reading Program’s theme: Blast From the Past. Taking part in this summer’s activities will give you a flashback to previous summer’s characters and themes. We promise, you’re going to love it! Registration will begin June 7. We’ll keep you updated on all the details on our social media pages and library website, so keep an eye out!
We want to give a huge shout out to all of our patrons and community members who were able to join us for the American Red Cross Blood Drive at the library on Thursday, March 18. Each and every sign up slot was filled, and we were so proud at the number of donors who showed up! Thank you!
Have you gone dino hunting yet? Make sure to take part in PiSTEM’s “The Great Dino Hunt” located on the Kuna Green Belt this week. This is the last few days of the event, so don’t miss out! Check out pistem.org for more details.
We have plenty more coming for you in the month of April. Make sure to check out the new calendar found at our website kunalibrary.org or our social media pages at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!