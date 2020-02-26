We wish to thank J.D. Grant, and Avalon Dentistry for sponsoring Mayor’s Book Club in February. The book of the month was “Pax” by Sara Pennypacker. Sign-up now for the next session of Mayor’s Book Club that will be in March. The next adventure will be “Gregor the Overlander” by Suzanne Collins. Sign-up at the front desk.
Breaking News! The Kuna Library is fine free! What does that mean? Any previous late fines will be waived. No more fines collected on late items. Items still have due dates. Patrons will still bring items back by due date so others can enjoy it too! This excludes accounts sent to collections agency and if items are lost or damaged; patron is still responsible for replacement of items.
Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Bonanza @ the Kuna Library! Join us for Hop(scotch) on Pop, a Green-Egg Hunt, Pin the Hat on the Cat and more! All ages welcome and no registration required! Come in on Tuesday, March 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Did you know that the library now offers a material request form on our website at kunalibrary.org? If you’re unable to find an item in our catalog, you can now request a specific book or DVD and digital items for Overdrive/Libby or audiobooks on CD. This service is open to all current library cardholders in good standing. Not all requested materials may be purchased, however, all requests will be considered.
