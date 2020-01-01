Tales to Tails: Readers of all ages can practice reading out loud to one of our registered therapy dogs. Charlie, Chloe, Sammie and Spirit (their handlers too) love meeting the kids and listening to them read. Therapy dogs are nonjudgmental listeners that provide a low-stress reading environment so kids can improve their reading fluency and comprehension. Offered in conjunction with Calling All Kids, Tuesdays from 4–5 p.m.
Throwback Thursday movie night is an ongoing movie night series where we show classics and cult-classic movies. Movie nights are open to all ages but some movies may be rated PG-13. “Miss Congeniality” is the first movie we will be showing in the new year, Thursday, Jan. 16. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and movie starts at 5:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be provided. This movie is rated PG-13.
Join us on Tuesday for Tuesdays @ the Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. We will be hosting a range of activities from movie night to craft night to Lego nights and more. Be sure to check our calendar for more information!
Sign-ups for Mayor’s Book Club starts on Monday, Jan. 6. Come on in, sign-up and receive a free book!
Music & Movement: Singing, dancing and playing musical instruments are all part of this fun engaging 30-minute program. Session 3 will begin on Jan. 7 so hurry up and sign up!
