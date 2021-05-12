We hope you all had a lovely weekend celebrating Mom, in whatever fashion is most important to you. We’re sending heartfelt thoughts and “thank- you’s” out to all the Moms and Mom-figures in the Kuna community! We appreciate you!
We also wanted to thank all those patrons and community members who joined us for Reed Elementary’s Scholastic Book Fair last week, at the library. Reed was able to meet their goal, and that’s all thanks to each of you!
If you didn’t get enough book sale action last week, make sure to visit the library this week from Thursday, May 13th to Saturday, May 15th for our Friends of the Kuna Library Used Book Sale. The sale will run during library business hours, with a special Preview Night on 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Make sure to mark your calendars.
As we get closer to summer, our Programs Librarians are sharing more and more details and sneak-peaks of what’s to come during our Summer Reading Program in June. The theme this year is “Blast from the Past” so you can bet on seeing some of your favorite past Library Characters, and taking part in some fun and COVID-safe activities this year. Registration will begin June 7th, and you won’t want to miss out! Plan to keep an eye on our social media platforms in the coming weeks as we introduce to you the characters you’ll be seeing a lot of this summer!
