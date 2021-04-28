The end of April is just around the corner, and we can’t wait for the rainy skies to give way to warm sunshine, again. With the end of April showers, and arrival of May flowers, comes the busyness of summer planning! And we have so many opportunities for patrons looking for something to do this summer.
If you are 14 years of age or older, and are interested in volunteering at the Kuna Library this summer, we would love to welcome you as you help keep our patrons and staff safe and healthy as they have fun this summer. Head over to our website at kunalibrary.org and fill out an application, or ask for one at our front circulation desk. We can’t wait for you to join us!
Summer is right around the corner, and that means so is our Summer Reading Program! We can’t wait to show you all of the fun we have planned for you. The theme this year is “Blast from the Past” so you can bet on seeing some of your favorite past Library Characters and taking part in some fun and COVID-safe activities this year. Registration will begin June 7, so make sure to watch for more details soon!
If you’re looking for activities closer to now, look no further! Next week, from May 5–8, Reed Elementary will be holding its Scholastic Book Fair at the Kuna Library! All books are buy one, get one free. Come check it out during library business hours! There’s something for everyone!
The Friends of the Kuna Library will also be hosting their used books sale May 13–15, so make sure to follow us at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep an eye out for those details!