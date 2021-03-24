Spring has finally sprung! It feels like it took forever to get here! Hopefully the sunshine and warm weather will consistently follow, soon! Especially since this week is Spring Break! For those lucky patrons who get to travel over Spring Break, we hope you all have fun and safe adventures! For those who are sticking around home for the break, we hope it’s a time of relaxation for you!
Our Library Programs will be taking a break during this week, as well, but will resume at their regular time next week. We are looking forward to seeing everyone again following the break!
If you are looking for a Spring Break adventure while sticking close to home, make sure to follow our social media pages at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, so you can keep an eye on Kuna Library’s traveling gnome, Ollie, as he gets into all sorts of shenanigans this week. You can also check out the hashtag #OliversTravels to get caught up on each of his adventures.
We have been looking forward to a fun community event put on by PiSTEM Academy this month, called The Great Dino Hunt. Beginning March 22, Kuna residents will be able to walk the Greenbelt and find clues about all sorts of dinosaurs. You can print off a Bingo game card from pistem.org, follow the directions by matching the clues with their correct dino, and enter to win a prize at the end of the event April 2. We can’t wait to see how many expert dino hunters we have in our community!
We still have plenty of exciting things coming up the rest of this month, so make sure to check out our website at kunalibrary.org to get the latest updates!