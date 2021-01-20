By LARA ALLEX
Community Outreach Specialist
We are so excited to slowly start seeing more of our patron families joining us for our socially distanced in-person classes. We have missed all of you! Our Programs librarians have worked hard to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all involved, and we are so grateful to our patrons for helping us keep everyone healthy by abiding by the library COVID policies. It’s what enables us to stay open and serving everyone. So, thank you!
This week, we began our Music and Movement Story Time classes, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at both 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It was a great time for little ones to get their wiggles out and enjoy a fun story.
We also continued our Afterschool Program on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. This week’s activity themes for Afterschool are “Oceans” on Tuesday, and “Building and Construction” on Wednesday. Join us for some fun crafts and a movie!
Our Homeschoolers at the Library program is scheduled to continue this Friday at 10 a.m. as well! Please remember, when joining us for programs, that you enter the library through the north entrance, and bring those masks!
Next week, we will begin offering our Toddle Time and Mini Monets classes beginning Monday, January 25th, and Tuesday, January 26th. We have tons of fun activities planned, so make sure to check it out!
