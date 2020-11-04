November 2020 Kuna Library calendar
Alaina Terry/Kuna Library

By Jennifer Evans

Kuna Library Social Media Specialist

Welcome November! New month, new chapter, new page and new wishes!

Our fall program schedule began in September but it’s not too late to join in on the fun!

In order to comply with Central District Health guidelines, and to keep our patrons and staff as safe as possible, we’ve made the following changes to our programs.

No in-person programs are offered at the library until further notice

Some programs are offered online via Zoom or Facebook

Some programs have kits that may be picked up at the library during designated times

Some programs are not currently being offered

Calling All Kids — weekly take home kits

Homeschoolers @ the Library — weekly take home kits

Music and Movement — Zoom

Toddle Time — Zoom

Story Time — Facebook

Go to kunalibrary.org for more information on these activities.

We will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 to celebrate Thanksgiving.

We will be open for Veterans Day Nov. 11.

Talking Book — Audiobooks, magazines, and playback equipment can be loaned free to any Idaho resident that is unable to read standard print, hold a book, or turn pages due to a temporary or permanent physical limitation. Go to libraries.idaho.gov/tbs for more information or call 800-458-3271. This free service for qualified Idaho residents is provided by Idaho Commission for Libraries.

To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to "like" our Facebook page, "follow" us on Instagram and Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel and check out our website at kunalibrary.org.

