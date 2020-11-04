By Jennifer Evans
Kuna Library Social Media Specialist
Welcome November! New month, new chapter, new page and new wishes!
Our fall program schedule began in September but it’s not too late to join in on the fun!
In order to comply with Central District Health guidelines, and to keep our patrons and staff as safe as possible, we’ve made the following changes to our programs.
No in-person programs are offered at the library until further notice
Some programs are offered online via Zoom or Facebook
Some programs have kits that may be picked up at the library during designated times
Some programs are not currently being offered
Calling All Kids — weekly take home kits
Homeschoolers @ the Library — weekly take home kits
Music and Movement — Zoom
Toddle Time — Zoom
Story Time — Facebook
Go to kunalibrary.org for more information on these activities.
We will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 to celebrate Thanksgiving.
We will be open for Veterans Day Nov. 11.
Talking Book — Audiobooks, magazines, and playback equipment can be loaned free to any Idaho resident that is unable to read standard print, hold a book, or turn pages due to a temporary or permanent physical limitation. Go to libraries.idaho.gov/tbs for more information or call 800-458-3271. This free service for qualified Idaho residents is provided by Idaho Commission for Libraries.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram and Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel and check out our website at kunalibrary.org.