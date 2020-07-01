Did You Know? The Kuna Library is fine free? Yes, but if you do not return your books on time, your digital account will be blocked. Make sure you return your items so you can use Libby and/or Overdrive.
We quarantine returned items for one week. We do NOT check-in those items until that quarantine time is up. Those items will stay on your account for one week. You will not be charged a fine. You are still able to check items out. Check your account one week after returning items and if those items are still on your account then call us and we can figure it out.
Summer Reading at the Kuna Library! Join Jack on an adventure as he receives some interesting advice from some unexpected characters about what is needed for building the perfect kingdom. June 25 – July 7 pick up your “Science with Claudia” kit at the library then join Claudia on Facebook on Wednesday, July 8!
The Kuna Library is operating at Phase 3.
Open hours
Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday 2:30 – 8 p.m.
Come on in or do curbside! Book drop is open.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Also check out our website at kunalibrary.org.