The October calendar is ready! Make sure you mark all your favorite programs and events!
The Kuna Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12.
No need to travel outside of Kuna for testing. Students that are enrolled in online or distance-learning classes can request a proctor to administer exams at Kuna Library. Go to our website for more information.
Did you know that your Kuna Library card opens the door to many opportunities in addition to checking out books? Overdrive is a popular service that allows patrons to check out digital and audio books for free. If you have access to a smart phone, Kindle or other tablet, a laptop or a computer, you’re all set. We have thousands of titles to choose from and the items will automatically be returned so you will never have a late fee! To get started, just go to our website at kunalibrary.org, click on “e-library” and then on “Overdrive” from the drop down menu. Everything you need to get started is right there. As always, you can call or stop by the library and we will be happy to help you get up and running.
