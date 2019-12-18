We wish to thank Cory and Jennie Tanner, and The Bolton Company, for sponsoring Mayor’s Book Club in December. The book of the month was “Crenshaw” by Katherine Applegate. Keep an eye out, sign-ups for the next session of Mayor’s Book Club will be in January.
Join us for Holiday Storytime with special guest, Mrs. Claus, Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. and one last storytime on Monday, Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m.
Kuna Library holiday closures are as follows:
- Dec. 24 and 25: Closed all day
- Dec. 31: Closing at 3 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed all day
Ring in the New Year right and join us Thursday, Jan. 2 at noon for a Family S.T.E.M. Day! We will have tables with a multitude of science and engineering themed activities! All ages are welcome. (Children 8 and younger need to be accompanied by a parent.)
The library will be taking a break from the majority of our regularly scheduled programs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4. The exceptions are as follows:
- Holiday Storytime with Mrs. Claus: Monday, Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m.
- Teen Lock-In Event: Friday, Dec. 27 from 1-2 p.m. (Registration is required)
- Storytime: Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 2 at 10:30 a.m.
- Family STEM Day: Thursday, Jan. 2 from noon to 2 p.m.
All programs will begin again in January. See our upcoming January calendar for details!
