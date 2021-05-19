A great big “Thank You!” to everyone who helped with and supported the Friends of the Kuna Library Used Book Sale last week. We appreciate all the volunteers and workers, as well as all of you, the patrons and friends, who helped set up, unpack boxes, organize books, buy books, take down, and reorganize boxes. We couldn’t have done it without all of you, and we are truly grateful for the efforts of all involved!
It’s that sense of community that we appreciate so much about Kuna. We also want to thank our Board of Trustees candidates for showing such passion for the Kuna Library, and running in the election this year. The election took place this week on Tuesday, May 18th. We were truly thrilled with the candidates and all that each of them offered to the library, and we thank them for running.
As we get closer to summer, our Programs Librarians are sharing more and more details and sneak-peeks of what’s to come during our Summer Reading Program in June. The theme this year is “Blast from the Past” so you can bet on seeing some of your favorite past Library Characters and taking part in some fun and COVID-safe activities this year. Registration will begin June 7th, and you won’t want to miss out! Plan to keep an eye on our social media platforms in the coming weeks as we introduce to you the characters you’ll be seeing a lot of this summer!
We have plenty more to bring you this month, and into the summer months. (Including that we’ll be closed on Monday, May 31st in observance of Memorial Day). Make sure you’re following us at our social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter so you don’t miss any important details!