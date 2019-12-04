New December calendars are now available.
Sign-ups for Music and Movement, session 3, begins Monday, December 16th . Music, dancing and instruments are part of this 30-minute class for grown-ups and their children ages 1-6. Please come into the library to register. Classes fill up fast and space is limited.
The Red Cross is having a blood drive at the library on December 23rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-register online at redcrossblood.org using code word: kuna.
Do you have any overdue library fines? Food for Fines continues until December 30th. Each food item brought in takes the fine off of one overdue item during the event! Non-perishable, canned or packaged food items only. Some restrictions apply. Please call the library at 208-922-1025 or come in for details.
Throwback Thursday will be showing “The Santa Claus” on December 19th. Join us for a wonderful heartwarming comedy for the whole family. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and the show starts at 5:30. The movie is free to the public and popcorn will be provided. “The Santa Claus” is rated PG.
To stay informed of all the exciting things your Kuna Library has to offer you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram, and check out our website at kunalibrary.org.