Kuna Library Phase 2 graphic
Courtesy Kuna Library

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kuna Library reopening phase 2

May 18 — 29

Phase 2 Details

Hours

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Library Access

So that we can safely accommodate as many patrons as possible, we ask you to abide by the following:

  • Access to the library is for the selection of items for checkout and computer use only
  • Limit of up to 6 patrons at a time in the library to select items for checkout
  • Limit of up to 2 patrons at a time in the library for computer use
  • Limit visit maximum of 15 minutes
  • Only 2 family members per visit
  • Please wear a protective face mask while in the library
  • Please practice safe distancing procedures while in the library

Computer use

Two laptops and a printer are available for patron use with the following guidelines:

One patron per computer

Computers are for adult use only, no gaming, social media, extensive searches, etc.

  • Limited assistance from library staff available

Outside book drop is open to Kuna items only

Curbside Service is still available during open hours

Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun) is having a CLEARANCE BOOK SALE! In addition to a wide selection of books you’ll find gifts, games and so much more!

Thursday, May 21 to Saturday, May 23 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The sale is at 7330 W. Airway Ct, #110, Boise

Questions? Call Liz 208-685-0500. Order online use Rep Code CALDL1

The directors and staff at the Kuna Library look forward to providing services to our patrons. We wish good health and safety to you and your families.

Tags

Load comments