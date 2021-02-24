As February comes to a close, we are approaching our one year mark of the global pandemic, and everyone’s “normal” being flipped upside down. We wish to extend a sincerely huge “thank you” to our patrons and community, staff and board members for being patient with us, and with each other, as we navigated and continue to navigate the changes and restrictions the past year has brought us. We work hard to serve you, and we appreciate the opportunities we’ve had to adapt to do that to the best of our abilities in the midst of so much upheaval. Thank you for continuing to hang in there with us!
With that in mind, and the recent changes in the CDH mandates, we want to remind our patrons that while masks are not required, they are still strongly suggested while visiting the library. Our ability to continue with our in-person programs and to gradually offer more of them, depends on our ability to maintain healthy and socially-distanced spaces for all of our staff and patrons. Please consider that when pondering the current health mandates and requirements. We love seeing you here at the library, and want to continue doing so!
In-person programs are continuing as scheduled the remainder of this week, and we will be releasing a new March calendar in the next few days with upcoming events and programs scheduled. While you’re watching our social media pages at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, make sure to take part in our Pokémon Challenge, and submit your answers for a prize at our Afterschool Program this Wednesday, Feb. 24, with Mr. Johnny.
We can’t wait to continue seeing you in March!