Kuna Library programs are changing in order to comply with Central District Health guidelines, and to keep our patrons and staff as safe as possible, we’ve made the following changes to our programs.
These are the programs we are offering this fall:
Calling All Kids and Homeschoolers @ the Library offer complete at-home kits for school-age children. Each week we will offer one activity that can be completed at home! Kits are available for pickup Monday – Friday during library hours. One kit per child. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to find out what the kit will be for that week.
Music and Movement is offered via Zoom Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m for children ages 3-6 and their caregiver. This fun class includes singing and dancing to some of our old Music and Movement favorite songs along with some new soon-to-be favorites! No registration required. Participants must request Zoom login code and password to participate.
Toddle Time is offered via Zoom Mondays at 10 a.m. The first session is Monday, Sept. 14 and continues for children ages 0-3 and their caregiver This interactive class includes stories and music and movement songs. No registration required. Participants must request Zoom login code and password to participate.
Virtual Storytime has begun and continues to be offered Wednesdays at 10 a.m.