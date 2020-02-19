The Kuna Library wishes to congratulate Rosie for winning Kuna Klues for the month of January. Rosie correctly guessed the title of the mystery book, “Good Night, Gorilla” by Peggy Rathmann. As the winner, Rosie received a complimentary copy of the book. Amazing job!
Did you know? January statistics are in! The Kuna Library had over 14,ooo check-outs in the month of January! Overdrive had 1,300 downloads and the library had over 12,700 items checked-out. Our amazing staff in Programs and Outreach served over 3,500 patrons! Thank you Kuna!
The new Mayor’s Book Club book is “Gregor the Overlander” by Suzanne Collins.
Here’s how the program works:
- Sign-up at Kuna Library during the fall or spring enrollment period
- Read the book you are given
- Attend the monthly book club meeting
- Say thank you to Mayor Stear and our fabulous book club sponsors
- Keep your copy of the book
A BIG THANK YOU to our sponsors that made this program possible and to volunteer Susan Walker for coordinating this program!
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, join us for an adventure with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven in Frozen 2! Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the adventure starts at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy some free popcorn while you and your family watch the show.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Also check out our website at kunalibrary.org.